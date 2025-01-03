Bullard ISD mourning 9th grader who died in crash

BULLARD– The Bullard Independent School District is in mourning after a high school student died in a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Madison Nelson, a 9th grader, passed away in the crash, according to a statement released by the district. She represented the 2024 freshman class as a homecoming duchess in this past fall semester.

Dr. Jack Lee, Bullard ISD Superintendent released a statement, saying, “I am deeply saddened to inform you that Madison Nelson, a 9th-grade student at Bullard High School, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in a motor vehicle accident. Madi was a shining star who consistently excelled in the classroom. She was regularly looked up to by other students and represented the Freshman Class as one of our homecoming duchesses earlier this fall semester. Please keep Madi’s family, friends, and teachers in your thoughts and prayers.”



According to a report by KETK, the district said they’ll have counselors available starting on Jan. 7 and that it’s important for students to express their feelings to someone they can trust after this tragic loss.

“We want every student to receive the support and assistance he or she needs to cope with this tragedy. Please do not hesitate to seek our support. Together, we will help and care for one another as we move through this difficult time,” said Lee. “The loss of any young person is a tremendous tragedy. As a school district, we will do everything possible to support our students and staff. Once again, please keep Madi’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

