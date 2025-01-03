History-making LGBTQ legislators to be sworn in to 119th Congress

(WASHINGTON) -- Three newly elected lawmakers representing the LGBTQ community will make history Friday when they are sworn in to the 119th Congress, marking several firsts in the House of Representatives.

Sarah McBride will be the first openly transgender member of Congress. She will represent Delaware’s sole congressional district in the House of Representatives after more than three years in the state Senate, which marked a historic first for trans representation at the state senate level.

Julie Johnson, set to be the first LGBTQ+ member of Congress from the South, had served in the Texas state legislature since 2018. In her campaign for the congressional seat, she touted her record in fighting anti-LGBTQ bills on the state level among her passions as a legislator.

Emily Randall will be the first LGBTQ Latina in Congress after serving as a Washington state senator since 2018.

The 118th Congress set the record for having the most LGBTQ representation in U.S. history, with 13 legislators openly identifying as gay, lesbian or bisexual. This year's slate of members being sworn in are doing so as the country experiences growing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and violence.

In the 2024 state legislative session, the ACLU tracked more than 500 bills they say are "anti-LGBTQ." Transgender people -- who make up less than 1% of Americans over the age of 13, according to UCLA's research organization, the Williams Institute -- have particularly been the subjects of such legislation, including restrictions on bathroom use for transgender residents, bans on gender-affirming care, and more.

In recent years, federal and local authorities have warned about the increase in violence against the LGBTQ community.

McBride has received backlash from some colleagues ahead of her swearing in. Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a bill in November to restrict transgender women from using women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol, saying the bill was "absolutely" in response to McBride's entering Congress. She cited concerns about her safety in restrooms, to which McBride responded by calling the bill a distraction. The bill is now dead.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said transgender women cannot use women's restrooms, changing rooms or locker rooms in the Capitol and House office buildings. In terms of how Johnson plans to enforce this policy is not entirely clear if he's elected Speaker again, but the speaker has "general control" of facilities, according to House rules.

McBride responded to the order by saying, "I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them.

LGBTQ groups have applauded the incoming legislators "when the fight for equality and justice faces unprecedented opposition," said Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson in a statement to ABC News.

“The American people deserve a bold vision for our country, one led by champions who bring experiences to the table that have often gone unheard,” Robinson said in the statement. "They have proven themselves to be leaders through their lived examples and their careers in advancing equality and civil rights. It’s why we were proud to mobilize our grassroots forces last year to support them in their races so that every LGBTQ+ American knows that they have a voice in Washington."

