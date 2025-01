Mike Johnson reelected House speaker on first ballot

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2025 at 2:05 pm

Breaking News: Mike Johnson reelected house speaker on first ballot – The House of Representatives voted Friday to elect a speaker for the new Congress. Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican ascended to the leadership post in 2023 after the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy. Johnson was reelected on the first ballot. For live updates go here.

Go Back