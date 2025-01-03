Postal worker killed in Harlem deli after ‘verbal dispute,’ say police

(NEW YORK) -- An on-duty United States Postal Service (USPS) worker was stabbed and killed inside of a deli in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City on Thursday afternoon after a "verbal dispute," according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Officers responded to the deli at 168 Lenox Avenue and found the victim, whom they identified as 36-year-old Ray Hodges, with multiple stab wounds to his stomach, torso, arms, back and neck.

Hodges was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD did not specify the nature of the verbal dispute in response to an ABC News request for comment.

Jaia Cruz, 24, was later taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

“The Postal Inspection Service can confirm that on January 2, 2025, a United States Postal Service letter carrier, assigned to Manhattan, was the victim of a homicide. The suspect was apprehended and is currently in custody," the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said in a statement. The USPIS statement did not confirm the identity of the victim.

“USPIS takes matters involving the safety and wellbeing of postal service employees as a top priority. We are working diligently with the New York City Police Department on this investigation," the USPIS statement continued.

The USPIS statement also urged anyone with additional information about the attack to contact them at 1-877-876-2455.

