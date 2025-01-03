Jack Nicholson hugs daughter Lorraine in sweet new social media photo

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2025 at 12:22 pm

Noel Vasquez/GC Images via Getty Images

Jack Nicholson made an appearance in daughter Lorraine Nicholson's recent social media post.

The 87-year-old actor, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed sharing a hug with his daughter in a slideshow she shared to her Instagram on Jan. 2.

"The giving season," Lorraine Nicholson, who appeared in the 2004 film The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and the 2011 film Soul Surfer, captioned the post.

In the photo, the father-daughter duo embrace in front of a wall of bookshelves that seemingly contain some of the actor's awards he's won throughout his career, including his Academy Awards, Golden Globes and a Grammy.

Nicholson's most recent acting role was in the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know, but he has continued to be a courtside regular at Lakers games in recent years.

Nicholson shares Lorraine and son Ray Nicholson — who channeled his dad's haunting The Shining performance in the 2024 film Smile 2 — with Rebecca Broussard. He has several other children from previous relationships.

