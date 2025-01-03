East Texas firefighters save dog from mobile home fire

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2025 at 10:49 am

PAYNE SPRINGS – Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters saved a dog that was found lifeless at a fire in the Cherokee Shores area last night.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR), they were alerted to the fire at around 7:53 p.m. on Thursday. when firefighters arrived at the scene they found a double wide mobile home with a heavy fire spreading into the home from the porch.

PSFR Engine 1 was reportedly able to make a quick knock down before they did a primary search of the home. PSFR said one dog was found lifeless under a bed. The dog was removed and they started to treat it with oxygen. According to a report from KETK, the dog was able to recover after a couple of minutes on oxygen. The home sustained significant damage during the fire and the American Red Cross has been called to help the resisdents.

PSFR said that Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Eustace Fire Department, Payne Springs Police Department, Eustace Police Department, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and UT Health EMS all responded to the scene.

