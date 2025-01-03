Suspect accused in fatal stabbing sentenced to prison

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2025 at 9:40 am

NACOGDOCHES — A Nacogdoches man, accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death, was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Dec. 20. According to our news partner KETK, on Oct. 3, 2022, officers were called to a residence in the 2300 block of Elizabeth Street “in reference to callers advising a family member was found deceased in the residence.” Upon arrival, officers found Rose Catherine Garner, 60 of Nacogdoches, dead from injuries caused by a a stab wound.

Investigators obtained a homicide warrant for Garner’s boyfriend, James Edward Harris. He was arrested in Longview the following day and was taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. According to the Nacogdoches District Attorney’s Office, Harris plead guilty to murdering Garner on Dec. 20 at the 420th District Court in Nacogdoches County.

