Today is Friday January 03, 2025
ktbb logo


Suspect accused in fatal stabbing sentenced to prison

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2025 at 9:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Suspect accused in fatal stabbing sentenced to prisonNACOGDOCHES — A Nacogdoches man, accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death, was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Dec. 20. According to our news partner KETK, on Oct. 3, 2022, officers were called to a residence in the 2300 block of Elizabeth Street “in reference to callers advising a family member was found deceased in the residence.” Upon arrival, officers found Rose Catherine Garner, 60 of Nacogdoches, dead from injuries caused by a a stab wound.

Investigators obtained a homicide warrant for Garner’s boyfriend, James Edward Harris. He was arrested in Longview the following day and was taken to the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center. According to the Nacogdoches District Attorney’s Office, Harris plead guilty to murdering Garner on Dec. 20 at the 420th District Court in Nacogdoches County.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC