Tyler among top cities driving Texas growth, U-Haul study finds

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2025 at 9:40 am

TYLER — Texas ranked second in the nation for the most growth in 2024 in one-way customer transactions during the past year, U-Haul Growth Index found. According to our news partner KETK, this marks the ninth consecutive year Texas has been among the top two leading U-Haul growth states with two East Texas cities helping lead that growth.

“People continue to move to Texas from across the country seeking a better, more affordable life with fewer government regulations,” U-Haul Area District Vice President Matt Merrill said.

Despite a larger-than-usual increase in departures that impacted its ranking, Texas still had the second-largest net gain of U-Haul movers in the country. According to U-Haul, Texas accounted for 50.3% of all one-way traffic in and out of the state last year.

U-Haul determines its rankings based on each state’s net gain of one-way equipment from customer transactions in a calendar year. The date is drawn from more than 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck, trailer and U-Box portable moving container transactions that occur annually in the U.S.

Notable cities showing growth in Texas include Tyler, Longview, College Station, Kaufman, New Braunfels and Prosper. From 2014 to 2023, Tyler’s population has increased from 101,500 residents to 110,327 residents, a 8,827 jump.

Recent studies have highlighted Tyler an ideal place for both families and retirees. For families, as the job market shifts to remote and hybrid work models, many people are now prioritizing different factors such as access health care, education and economic stability.

“Corporate America is relocating. Not a week goes by where another business doesn’t relocate their world headquarters to Texas. There are tons of jobs available,” U-Haul commented. “When you couple that with our great education system, nightlife and entertainment, restaurants, sports teams, theme parks and wine country, we have anything you could want in the state of Texas.”

Top 10 U-Haul Growth States: South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona, Washington, Indiana, Utah and Idaho.

