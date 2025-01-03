Ole Miss Football Dominates Duke in Gator Bowl, Earns 10th Win of 2024 Season

YAHOO Sports — The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels ended their season with a bang on Thursday night as they dominated the Duke Blue Devils to the tune of a 52-20 final score in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

This marks Ole Miss’ 10th win of the season, and it’s the first time since 1959, 1960 and 1962 that the Rebels have secured 10-plus-win seasons in three-out-of-four years (2021, 2023, 2024).

The Rebels (10-3) drove down the field on the first possession of the game, but they attempted a fake field goal on fourth down inside Duke territory that resulted in an interception thrown by kicker Caden Davis. Ole Miss would get a stop on defense, however, and that’s when the scoring rout began for coach Lane Kiffin’s team.

The first touchdown of the night came on a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart to Juice Wells, and the Rebels never looked back. Dart finished the first half with 250 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he finished the game with 404 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Dart also added 43 rushing yards on Thursday night, but he was overshadowed in the ground game by running back Ulysses Bentley IV who provided 70 yards and scores in the second and third quarters of the game.

Ole Miss was led in receiving by Jordan Watkins who also played in his final game as a Rebel and put up 180 yards and two scores. The other passing scores of the night went to the aforementioned Wells and tight end Dae’Quan Wright.

Defensively, the Rebels put on another clinic. Ole Miss held Duke to 280 yards as the Blue Devil offense was led by backup quarterback Henry Belin IV who took over for previous starter Maalik Murphy after he committed to Oregon State out of the transfer portal last month.

Duke was only able to muster 44 yards in the rushing game, and defensive back Trey Washington led the Rebels in tackles with 10. Fellow defensive back Isaiah Hamilton also provided an interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter, marking Ole Miss’ first pick six since 2021 and Hamilton’s first interception of the season.

The Rebels now finish the season with momentum despite missing out on the College Football Playoff, and they head into the offseason looking to continue to attack the transfer portal in preparation for the 2025 campaign. Ole Miss opens next season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.

