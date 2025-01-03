East Texas cities are preparing roadways for winter weather

Posted/updated on: January 3, 2025 at 5:49 am

TYLER — As East Texas prepares for winter weather, TxDOT crews are getting ahead by pre-treating roadways in Tyler and Lufkin. According to our news partner KETK, TxDOT will be completing a pre-treatment of bridges and other roadway areas susceptible to wind and ice to ensure East Texans feel safer when driving through winter weather.

KETK’s meteorologists are advising East Texans to be prepared for a strong cold front to move into the area late Sunday, bringing showers and thunderstorms some of which may be strong, particularly in Deep East Texas. By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the 20s while next week highs will struggle to get above the 40s with lows in 20s, meaning a hard freeze likely. There is also some potential for some wintery mix.

Tyler and Lufkin major roadways will be pre-treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to services. The process is fast-moving mobile operation with minimal impacts to traffic. TxDOT recommends drivers allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the mobile convoys distributing the pre-treatment materials.

TxDOT personnel are monitoring weather conditions and will respond as needed to ensure roadways remain open and safe for travel when possible.

TxDOT shares some safe driving tips when the winter conditions set in:

Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.

Be cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

If a driver starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of the skid.

Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways and move over for emergency vehicles.

Be patient, trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

Remain in the vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

Road closures and other conditions are posted and updated as necessary at DriveTexas.org. Drivers can be aware of statewide road conditions by calling 800-452-9292.

