2025 Golden Globes preview: What to expect, where to watch nominees

Let awards season begin.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday on CBS. Here's a preview about what to expect from the awards ceremony.

On the movies side of things, the Brady Corbet-directed drama The Brutalist is expected to walk away with some awards. It's up for drama film, as well as best director and drama actor for Adrien Brody. The film is currently only available to watch in movie theaters, but will be available to stream on Max after its theatrical run concludes.

Sean Baker's Anora, which tells the story of a sex worker who marries the wrong man, is also expected to walk away with a victory. It's up for comedy film, comedy actress for Mikey Madison and screenplay for Baker. The Neon-distributed film is available for purchase to watch at home.

Over on the TV side, the historical epic Sh?gun is predicted to walk away with a trophy. It's up for best drama series, best drama actor for Hiroyuki Sanada and drama actress for Anna Sawai. The FX show is streaming over on Hulu.

Baby Reindeer is expected to run away with wins in the limited series categories. Its creator, Richard Gadd, is up for limited series best actor, while co-star Jessica Gunning is up for best supporting actress in a limited series. If you still haven't watched it, you can binge the show on Netflix.

The 82nd Golden Globes Awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will take place on Jan. 5 live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA.

