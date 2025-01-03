Music brings New Orleans’ French Quarter back to life

A band plays in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Jan. 2, 2025. Via Ashley Riegle/ABC News.

(NEW ORLEANS) -- The quiet in New Orleans' famous French Quarter early Thursday morning was first cut by crews sweeping up trash -- then power washing Bourbon Street.

The goal was to reopen it to pedestrians by the time the Sugar Bowl kicked off nearby, 36 hours after the New Year's Day tragedy.

At 2 a.m. Thursday, mangled metal that once stood as barricades lay scattered on a Bourbon Street that otherwise looked like the aftermath of any other New Orleans celebration -- littered with beads, confetti, takeout containers, and bottles of booze.

By 6 a.m., Bourbon Street was clean.

As the sun rose, businesses reopened, and a steady stream of tourists started filling the French Quarter.

Although it was a sunny 60-degree day, a cloud of anxiety weighed on the crowd, and the streets stayed relatively quiet.

Then, around 11 a.m., we heard our first trumpet.

Street musicians, known as buskers, are part of the fabric of New Orleans. Groups of people stopped to listen to The Ohlson Family Roadshow band as they played along Royal Street.

They thanked those who offered tips and implored all to donate to funds for the victims of the terror attack.

Aoleoin Broomfield was scheduled to play after The Ohlson Family Roadshow. Born and raised in New Orleans, she told ABC News she's happy officials decided to reopen the French Quarter in just one day.

"I still feel like we're reeling from the aftereffects of Katrina, and even COVID," she said. "We lost a lot of tourism, and a lot of businesses closed down during COVID. I hate to see another thing happen."

City and state officials also pushed for a swift return to everyday life in defiance of terrorism fears. Law enforcement deployed additional assets to the French Quarter and Caesars Superdome, according to Louisiana GOP Gov. Jeff Landry.

New barriers were put in place along Bourbon Street as reinforcements and, in a way, reminders.

After Georgia played Notre Dame for a spot in the college football semi-finals, fans would flock to he French Quarter after the final whistle, with a reason to celebrate once again.

A night that ends with street sweepers cleaning up Bourbon Street's usual litter and a morning that begins with buskers playing in the streets would ensure an even greater victory for the city of New Orleans and its enduring resilience.

"[Music] takes your mind off everything going on, even though it's temporary," Broomfield said. "It's healing," she told us.

"I just want things to be normal even though it’s not normal. So, I like playing out here just so I can feel a little bit normal,” she said.

