Posted/updated on: January 2, 2025 at 3:49 pm

SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Offices says that on December 2, 2025, at approximately 9:00 am, Deputies responded to a missing person’s call at 56541 County Road 1185 near Tyler. Upon their arrival they discovered that Lily Elizabeth Grimes – 15 and her daughter, Elizabeth May Johnson – 6 months of age, were missing from this residence. The reporting person is the mother of Lily Grimes and the grandmother of Elizabeth Johnson. She reported waking up at 7:00 am Thursday morning to find the back door open with both her daughter and granddaughter missing. The reporting person advised that a diaper bag and one bottle were taken, but the car seat was still in the house.

Deputies searched the residence and the surrounding area with no positive results. Lily Grimes is 5’9, 150, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing gray pajama pants with candy cane imprints, and a dark colored t-shirt. Baby Elizabeth has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a long black sleeved shirt with a red bow on it and black pants with polka dots. Lily has a phone; however, it only works with wi-fi. Neither Lily nor baby Elizabeth are on medication and have no medical issues. It is believed that someone picked them up from or near the residence.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of either of these two, immediately call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit http://www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on X (Twitter) at @SmithCSO.

