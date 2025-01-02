Tyler Animal Shelter offering free microchips for pets

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2025 at 9:54 am

TYLER — The Tyler Animal Shelter is offering free microchips and registration for any cat or dog this new year. The shelter says inserting a microchip is a quick process in which a tiny chip is inserted under a pet’s skin. The chip is a permanent, helpful tool that ensures a pet can be easily identified if lost.

According to a news release, Tyler Animal Services will insert and register pets’ microchips or confirm that an existing microchip is registered correctly, at no cost. Pet owners do not have to be residents of the City of Tyler to obtain this service, and vaccinations are not required.

Interested pet owners can bring their furry friends to the Tyler Animal Shelter located at 4218 Chandler Hwy. For more information, call (903) 535-0045.

