Golden Globes reveals lineup of presenters

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2025 at 9:41 am
©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Golden Globes has revealed its lineup of presenters ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Presenters include Andrew Garfield, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Yeoh, Nicolas Cage, Sharon Stone and Viola Davis.

Also on the list are Elton John, Michael Keaton, Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Brosnahan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sarah Paulson, Vin Diesel and more.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

Emilia Pérez has the most nominations on the film side, with 10 nods, while The Bear is the top nominee on the TV side, with five.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
