(NEW YORK) -- Federal prosecutors are investigating former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, who has been suspended following sexual misconduct allegations.

Investigators showed up with search warrants at several locations linked to Maddrey, including his home.

Maddrey had submitted his resignation effective later this month, but is now suspended pending an investigation by the NYPD internal affairs investigation.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the New York City Department of Investigation are investigating allegations that Maddrey demanded sexual favors from a subordinate at police headquarters in exchange for overtime approval.

Maddrey has denied the allegations against him, with his lawyer telling WABC that Maddrey did not have authority to approve, assign or give overtime.

"At my direction, the Internal Affairs Bureau of the New York City Police Department is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations against former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey," a statement from New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Thursday. "Maddrey was suspended from the Department this morning, as law enforcement agents executed search warrants at several locations, including his residence."

Tisch directed further inquiries to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. The U.S. Attorney's Office did not offer comment Thursday.

