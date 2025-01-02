Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun inherit the Earth in new trailer for ‘Love Me’

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun are a buoy and a satellite in the new trailer for Love Me.

The film, which is the debut feature from writers and directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, blends genre to explore what it means to be alive and in love. Through the use of live action, animation and animatronics, the movie also explores artificial intelligence and self-identity.

Taking place after humanity is extinct, Love Me follows a buoy and a satellite who inherit the Earth with only the internet to teach them about what it means to be humans who are alive and in love.

Over the course of the trailer, the buoy and the satellite search about humanity on several different websites, such as Google and YouTube. Eventually, they take on the physical form of a once real-life couple who made videos about their lives for YouTube, played by Stewart and Yeun.

"Have you ever considered how impossible it is that we found each other?" Stewart asks Yeun in the trailer. "Life, it's full of rainbows and light. It's intense ... I'm not even a buoy anymore. I'm just me."

Love Me arrives in theaters on Jan. 31.

