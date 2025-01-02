Ekeler may be back as the Commanders are playing to beat the Cowboys and get the NFC’s 6th seed

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2025 at 5:11 am

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — In the Washington Commanders’ first meeting after clinching a playoff spot, coach Dan Quinn told his players they still had some unfinished business left to accomplish in their regular-season finale with the chance of being the NFC’s sixth seed.

They are in the field, but winning Sunday at Dallas would ensure a wild-card round game at Tampa Bay, if it wins the NFC South, or the NFC West Division champion Los Angeles Rams. A loss or tie — unless Green Bay loses to Chicago — would send them to NFC East-winning Philadelphia instead, so expect the full complement of starters on the field.

“We’re going to go after it as hard as we can,” Quinn said. “The seeding portion of this is really important. … We recognize having the 6 seed and going into the playoffs with that is a good thing, and so we’re going to fight like hell to keep that.”

The Commanders moved ahead of the Packers, who lost Sunday at Minnesota, by beating Atlanta in overtime. The Rams would be the third seed if they beat Seattle or the Buccaneers lose to New Orleans.

“We want to stay in the spot we’re in, so we still got a lot to play for,” safety Quan Martin said after practice Wednesday.

Quinn recalled four weeks ago being 7-5 and just wanting to make the playoffs. After winning four in a row to improve to 11-5, the focus has shifted to the most advantageous path possible.

“That’s a big emphasis this week,” right guard Sam Cosmi said, adding there’s also some other motivation after losing to Dallas at home on Nov. 24. “Obviously they got us here, and we’re going to try to return the favor and do it at their house. We didn’t forget that. It’s still a divisional game, and it’s still the Cowboys, so we’re going to bring it to ’em.”

The Commanders could have Austin Ekeler back after the running back was concussed on a kickoff return late in that game. They opened Ekeler’s practice window Wednesday, and the 29-year-old is eligible to come off injured reserve this weekend after missing the past four games.

“We’re really pumped to have him back out on the field,” Quinn said. “He’s had great workouts, all the speed and everything, but just to have him back on the field today was really cool. There was a spring in his step, for sure, and we’ll go through the whole process.”

Washington is rolling thanks to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels running all over opponents while also picking them apart by throwing the ball. But in the past three games, running backs Brian Robinson, Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols have averaged just 2.14 yards a carry.

Ekeler’s seemingly imminent return adds a pass-catching threat and a change-of-pace option.

“Austin is a dynamic player: obviously just the different dynamics he brings running the football, receiving out of the backfield,” Daniels said. “Other guys stepped in and filled in that role, but it’s good to get Austin back this late in the season and keep ramping up from there.”

As for the sixth seed, Daniels is “not necessarily” thinking about it, but his focus is still on the Cowboys.

“You want to win every game,” said Daniels, who has never played a game in the place colloquially called “Jerry World,” AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. “It means something to us to go out there and — not just for the seeding — but go out there and end the regular reason off right with a win.”

Six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who helped Seattle win the Super Bowl a little more than a decade ago when Quinn was defensive coordinator, considers it important to go into the playoffs on a high note. The Seahawks won their final regular-season game in that 2013 season.

“We have a game in front of us, and that’s the only game that matters,” Wagner said. “We don’t know where we’re going to be. We don’t know where we’re going to be at next year. All we have is this week. The message is kind of just focus on where you’re at and be where you’re at.”

That message has filtered down from the coaching staff and veteran leaders to the rest of the locker room.

“We know them, they know us and we just want to try to still have our best output at the back end of the season,” Robinson said. “Finish strong, we have stuff to play for and we just want to keep that chip on our shoulder.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Go Back