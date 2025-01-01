Smith County commissioners approve capital improvement plan

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2025 at 7:51 pm

SMITH COUNTY — According to our news partner KETK, the Smith County Commissioners Court approved the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) on Dec. 31 that could bring many upgrades including a new location for the Smith County Animal & Control center.

The commissioners court approved CIP on Dec. 31 that supports the community and the county’s mission. The CIP is a strategic management tool first created in 2011 that is evaluated and updated in its five-year plan each year.

“This plan, like the prior ones, is intended to establish guidelines and procedures for planning purposes as well as to identify projects, outline costs associated with the projects and formalize the process of adopting and planning for the short-term and long-term capital needs of Smith County,” County Judge Neal Franklin said.

Future years are strictly for planning, Smith County officials said, with projects included for consideration generally cost greater than $100,000 and must have a useful life of more than five years to be eligible. All other projects are considered as routine maintenance or replacement in the normal budget process.

Some of the projects include upgrading county parking lots and facility roofs, improvements to the jail and provide the Animal Control & Shelter with another location and building. The commissioners plan is to relocate the Animal Control & Shelter for the “health and welfare of the animals being held in the shelter” and giving those wishing to adopt with a less-central location from downtown Tyler.

Smith County officials also shared some of their other planned projects during their Commissioners Court meeting – for a complete list please visit our news partner KETK.

Franklin said financing can be derived from various funding sources including “pay as you go” bonds, tax notes, federal grants, state grants, donations and ad valorem tax allocations.

