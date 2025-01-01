Police investigating vehicle explosion at Trump hotel in Las Vegas

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2025 at 2:01 pm

(LAS VEGAS) -- Authorities are investigating a vehicle explosion and fire on Wednesday outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating a fire at the entrance to the tower. The public was told to avoid the area.

The driver pulled into the valet area of the hotel and the vehicle exploded, according to an official. The driver is apparently dead and, so far, the only casualty from the incident.

Investigators do not know what caused the blast, such as whether something was wrong with the vehicle or whether something external prompted it. Determining what was behind the explosion is the key focus of the probe.

The property is the subject of frequent threats and heightened security given its connection to President-elect Donald Trump.

Eric Trump, his son, posted on social media about the incident.

"Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas," he wrote. "The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism."

The hotel also issued a statement on X suggesting the car involved was electric.

"Earlier today a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas," the hotel wrote. "The safety & well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response."

