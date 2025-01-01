Sources: Sugar Bowl postponed after New Orleans truck attack

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2025 at 3:26 pm

Breaking News: Sources: Sugar Bowl postponed after New Orleans truck attack — The Sugar Bowl will not be played Wednesday, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel, following a deadly pickup truck attack in New Orleans that killed at least 15 people.



Sources said no date has been set for when the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame will be played. Officials are discussing and monitoring a fluid situation, and the game being played Thursday is in discussion.

At least one Georgia student suffered critical injuries in the attack and was receiving medical treatment, the school said. A Georgia athletic department spokesperson said all team personnel and travel party members had been accounted for.

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans underwent a security sweep Wednesday after two improvised explosive devices were found at the scene of the attack in the French Quarter district. Jason Williams, the district attorney of Orleans Parish, which includes New Orleans, told ABC News that investigators were conducting a grid search to determine whether other explosive devices were planted.

Go Back