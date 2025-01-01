Today is Wednesday January 01, 2025
ktbb logo


Sources: Sugar Bowl postponed after New Orleans truck attack

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2025 at 3:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: Sources: Sugar Bowl postponed after New Orleans truck attack — The Sugar Bowl will not be played Wednesday, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel, following a deadly pickup truck attack in New Orleans that killed at least 15 people.

Sources said no date has been set for when the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame will be played. Officials are discussing and monitoring a fluid situation, and the game being played Thursday is in discussion.

At least one Georgia student suffered critical injuries in the attack and was receiving medical treatment, the school said. A Georgia athletic department spokesperson said all team personnel and travel party members had been accounted for.

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans underwent a security sweep Wednesday after two improvised explosive devices were found at the scene of the attack in the French Quarter district. Jason Williams, the district attorney of Orleans Parish, which includes New Orleans, told ABC News that investigators were conducting a grid search to determine whether other explosive devices were planted.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC