New Van Zandt County sheriff sworn in New Years Day

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2025 at 12:23 pm
New Van Zandt County sheriff sworn in New Years DayVAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Kevin Bridger was sworn in as the newly elected sheriff of Van Zandt County on New Year’s Day.

At the Van Zandt County Courthouse Wednesday morning, Sheriff Bridger was sworn in continuing on a tradition of dedicated service to the citizens of Van Zandt County.

“I am proud to represent the law enforcement professionals of Van Zandt County and to be your sheriff,” Bridger said. “Van Zandt County is my home, and I pledge to protect that which we all hold dearest, our homes, businesses and families.”

Bridger has served the citizens of Van Zandt County throughout his 20 years in law enforcement and is also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Throughout his career, he has focused on community problem-solving and reducing crime.

“I am here to make Van Zandt County a safer place to call home,” Bridger said. “I will earn your trust and look forward to working with all citizens, county commissioners, other law enforcement agencies and our district attorney’s office in making Van Zandt County the greatest place to call home.”



