FRISCO (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott’s return to the Dallas Cowboys is over with one game left to play.

The team waived its No. 3 all-time rushing leader Tuesday, marking the second time the Cowboys have released Elliott in three years. He was released after the 2022 season for salary cap reasons and spent 2023 with the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys made the move now to give Elliott, 29, a chance to join a playoff contender if he clears waivers.

“Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. “As I have said many times previously, Zeke’s impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best.”

Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, thanked Jones “for affording Zeke this unique opportunity in granting us our release.”

“Even though nothing is imminent Zeke is excited about the possibilities and is grateful. He’s got a lot of good football left in him, and will remain a Dallas Cowboy for life,” he said in a statement released to multiple media outlets.

After the 2024 draft, Elliott signed a one-year deal worth up to $3 million if he had met incentives based on reaching 1,100 scrimmage yards, 10 touchdowns and 51% of playing time, plus the Cowboys making the playoffs.

Elliott has 74 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He has caught 12 passes for 69 yards.

Elliott did not top the 40 yards he had in the season opener against the Cleveland Browns. He has not had a run longer than 11 yards this season. He was deactivated for the Nov. 3 game at the Atlanta Falcons for missing meetings, according to multiple sources. His future with the team came into question after that game, but he remained on the 53-man roster.

Coach Mike McCarthy recently said Elliott has been a consummate teammate and supported Rico Dowdle, who has become the lead back and topped 1,000 yards on the season last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Elliott has been active for every game since the penalty, but he has topped 14 snaps just once in the past eight games. In the Week 16 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Elliott scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, giving him 71 in his career as a Cowboy. Only Hall of Famers Tony Dorsett (72) and Emmitt Smith (153) have more in franchise history.

From 2016 to 2022 with the Cowboys, Elliott ran for 8,262 yards. The three-time Pro Bowl selection set team rookie records with 1,631 yards and posted 30 100-yard games in his time with the Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing in 2016 and 2018 but has not topped 1,000 yards since 2020 (1,002).

In fact, Elliott’s production has dropped every season he has played.

Behind Dowdle, the Cowboys now have Deuce Vaughn on the active roster with Dalvin Cook and Malik Davis on the practice squad.

