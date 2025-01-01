Wyatt Johnston scores go-ahead goal midway through 3rd period as Stars beat Sabres 4-2

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the tiebreaking goal in his 200th NHL game as the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Johnston tipped a centering pass by Thomas Harley over Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s right shoulder to give Dallas a 3-2 lead at 11:32 of the third period.

Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Roope Hintz scored his team-best 16th goal and Esa Lindell added an empty-netter for the Stars, who have points in their last four games (3-0-1). Casey DeSmith, making his ninth start this season, finished with 21 saves and got his second career assist on Lindell’s goal.

Jason Tucker and Beck Malenstyn scored for the Sabres, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Luukkonen stopped 29 shots.

Takeaways

Sabres: Luukkonen made multiple point-blank saves while stopping Dallas’ first 20 shots on goal. … Tage Thompson assisted on Zucker’s goal and has points in four consecutive games (two goals, three assists). He has 10 points in his last eight games against Dallas (three goals, seven assists). … Zucker has scored in three of the last four games.

Stars: Dallas went 8-5-1 in December despite a 10.4% power play (5 for 48). The Stars were 0 for 1 vs. Buffalo and failed to score on their last 16 man advantages of the month. … Robertson has 14 points in the last 12 games (four goals, 10 assists).

Key moment

Harley’s pass from the left boards hugged the ice, allowing Johnston to put the puck on net.

Key stat

The Stars didn’t take a penalty for the first time this season. It came against a Buffalo team that scored two power-play goals in its 4-2 win at St. Louis on Sunday and had four power-play goals in the previous four games.

Up next

The Sabres visit Colorado on Thursday, while the Stars will host Ottawa.

