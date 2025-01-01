Russia launches 111 drones at Ukraine in deadly New Year’s attack, Kyiv says

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2025 at 6:18 am

Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- One person was killed and least six others, including a pregnant woman, were injured in Kyiv as Russia launched more than 100 drones in an overnight strike into New Year's Day, Ukrainian military and civilian officials said.

"In war, there are no holidays, and for Russia, nothing is sacred or inviolable," Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "It spares no one, killing people even amidst New Year celebrations, starting a deadly countdown from the very first day. The world must not allow tyranny and dictatorship to go unpunished or endorsed in the new year."

Ukraine's air force said at least 111 attack drones were launched toward 10 regions throughout Ukraine, including the capital. Ukraine shot down 63 of the drones and another 46 failed to strike a target, the military said.

"As the world marks the first day of the New Year, Russia launched 111 drones at the people of Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador Ambassador Bridget A. Brink said on social media. "We are thankful for the air defenders and first responders whose tireless heroism protects us all."

Ukraine began the new year under "another massive air attack," said Ruslan Stefanchuk, the chair of Ukraine's parliament.

"These inhumans decided to give us a hot start to the year and, like real weaklings and cowards, continued to hit civilians," Stefanchuk said on social media. "I wish the victims a speedy recovery."

Air raid sirens began blaring before sunrise in Kyiv, urging people to make their way to shelters, the Kyiv City State Administration said.

Most of the injured were in the city's central Pecherskyi neighborhood, where the strike started a fire in an apartment building, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor, said in a post in Ukrainian on the Telegram messaging app.

"Two of them were hospitalized. Two were treated on the spot by doctors," Klitschko said. A pregnant woman was among the injured, the city administration said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said one person had been killed in that strike on a residential building.

Falling debris also broke windows, started a fire in a garage and damaged trams in the western Sviatoshynskyi neighborhood, Klitschko added.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the air force said.

