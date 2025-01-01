New Orleans updates: 10 dead, dozens injured after vehicle plows into crowd in ‘terrorist attack’

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2025 at 9:00 am

Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS , LA) -- A suspect who was "hellbent" on killing as many people as possible drove a pickup truck around barricades and plowed his vehicle through a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans at a high rate of speed, leaving at least 10 dead and injuring dozens of others early Wednesday, city and federal officials said. After mowing down numerous people over a three-block stretch on the famed thoroughfare while firing shots into the crowd, the suspect allegedly got out of the truck wielding an assault rifle and opened fire on police officers, law enforcement officials briefed on the incident told ABC News. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect who was not immediately identified, sources said. At least two police officers were shot and wounded, authorities said. Explosive devices found in and around the scene on Bourbon Street were apparently found to be viable, multiple law enforcement sources tell ABC News. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the horrific incident a "terrorist attack" and the FBI said it was being investigated as an act of terror. The bloodshed comes on the heels of a deadly vehicle ramming attack in Germany. Fears of such attacks were a growing concern among law enforcement as well as attacks by lone actors at winter holiday events. Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the driver had attempted to kill as many people as possible. The truck used in the attack appeared to be a F-150 Lightning, an electric vehicle. A black flag appeared to be attached to the vehicle, but its significance was not immediately known. By the time the melee -- which was described by city officials as a "mass casualty incident" -- had ended, at least 35 people were injured, New Orleans police and city officials said. Most of the victims appeared to be local, officials said. "He was hellbent on creating the carnage that he did," Kirkpatrick said at a news conference early Wednesday. The New Orleans Police Department said the attack occurred despite the force being "staffed 100%" for New Year's Eve and the Sugar Bowl, a college football game played annually on New Year's Day. An additional 300 officers were on duty from partner agencies, the police department said. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the attack and has been in touch with Cantrell to offer support, according to the White House. "The FBI is already on the ground supporting local law enforcement in the investigation and the President will continue to be briefed throughout the day," the White House said in a statement. Local authorities asked the FBI for assistance early on Wednesday, a senior federal law enforcement source told ABC News. A command center was being set up, the source said. The FBI was set to lead the investigation. "A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," Gov. Jeff Landry said, adding that his family was praying for the victims and first responders. Emergency vehicles are seen near Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. WGNO A witness, who requested to be identified only as Paul S., told ABC News he was startled awake by the sound of what he initially thought was fireworks. "Around 3:15 [a.m.], we heard a 'pop, pop, pop, pop' sound followed by a sound that sounded like fireworks going off, like big fireworks all at once," Paul S. said. "Then it turned out that was the crash." He said he looked outside his hotel window, he saw a chaotic scene with bodies strewn on the street below. "What I was was if you can imagine a street with brick and whatnot littered all around the sidewalk, and then there were bodies laid up next to garbage cans and people rushing to give aid," Paul S. said. He said he observed a man who had been thrown from his wheelchair lying on the ground next to the truck involved in in the attack writhing in pain. "There was also a body underneath a scissor lift," Paul S. said. Leading up to the holidays, federal law enforcement and intelligence had warned police around the country that low-tech vehicle ramming was a key area of concern and that they needed to prepare -- and that was before the German Christmas market attack on Dec. 20, in which five people were killed and hundreds were injured. In a Dec. 9 assessment for the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, federal and local agencies wrote: “We remain concerned about the use of vehicle ramming against high-profile outdoor events…Vehicle ramming has become a recurring tactic employed by threat actors in the West, marked by a continued interest by (terrorists, extremists) and lone offenders in targeting crowded pedestrian areas.” "There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities," the city said, using an acronym for the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services. The police later said at least 35 people were injured and taken to five local hospitals -- University Medical Center, Touro Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus and Ochsner Baptist Campus. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

