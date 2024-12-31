Today is Tuesday December 31, 2024
Man in critical condition after being pushed onto New York City subway tracks: Police

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2024 at 4:31 pm
(NEW YORK) -- A man was left in critical but stable condition after he was pushed onto the subway tracks at the 18th Street Station in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

The 45 -year-old victim was pushed onto the southbound 1 train tracks by an unknown individual, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene but was later caught, police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

 

