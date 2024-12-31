Oklahoma fugitive is arrested in Athens

HENDERSON COUNTY — Henderson County Sheriff’s arrested a man wanted in South Central Oklahoma on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, Clovis Reeves was wanted by the Hughes County Oklahoma Sheriff’ Office was for possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude a peace officer with a dangerous weapon.

Officials said Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Patrick Johnson received information that Reeves was hiding in the Wagon Tree subdivision in Athens. Johnson found Reeves white Ford F350 flatbed pickup in a ditch near a house on Buggy Hub Trail. Reeves was at this house and was arrested for an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant. He was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Reeves is currently awaiting arraignment at the Henderson County Jail.

