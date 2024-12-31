Boil water notice issued for 3 county roads in Rusk

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2024 at 2:15 pm

RUSK – The Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for multiple county roads after a main like leak happened on Tuesday according to our news partners at KETK. This means that Rusk Rural Water Supply customers on CR 1608, 1609 and 1630 should bring their water to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minute before cleaning or consumption. Officials will notify the public when the notice can be rescinded. Rusk Rural Water Supply can be contacted for any questions at 903-683-6178 or at 1055 N Dickinson Dr. in Rusk.

Go Back