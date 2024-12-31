Downtown Tyler paid meters transition to free two-hour parking

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2024 at 11:11 am

TYLER – The city of Tyler says in a release that in preparation for the Downtown Improvement Plan’s construction, paid parking meters in Downtown Tyler are being removed. Until construction begins in areas that affect these parking spots, patrons may park for free for up to two hours. Downtown Ambassadors will be on a routine patrol to enforce the two-hour parking limit. The Main Street department encourages businesses to communicate this change to their employees. Ideally, employees of businesses should utilize off-square parking?and parking garages to allow customers and visitors to park in spots closest to retail and business.

“As we get ready for the construction projects to begin, we want to ensure customers and visitors have access to retail, restaurants, entertainment and all other services offered,” said Main Street Director Amber Varona. “The two-hour free parking window is a great way to reduce stress on our patrons and also help them adjust to the new system being implemented in the Downtown Improvement Plan.”

When construction is completed, two-hour free parking will remain available and will be monitored by in-ground sensors facilitated by the Downtown Ambassadors.

Downtown Tyler has two free parking garages that are within walking distance of the Square and open to the public. Fair Plaza Parking Garage is located at 208 S. College Ave., and it has over 300 spaces. The Smith County Parking Garage is located at 210 E. Ferguson St., next to the Smith County Annex Building, and offers over 500 spots.

Anyone with questions or who needs information about this change is encouraged to call (903) 593-6905 or visit the Downtown Visitors Center located at 110 N. College Ave Ste. 105.

Go Back