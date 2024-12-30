Athens man arrested for possession of child pornography

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2024 at 1:10 pm

ATHENS — Records reveal an Athens man has been arrested after authorities said they found numerous photos and videos of child pornography on his laptop.

Kevin Eugene Jones, 61 of Athens, was arrested following a search warrant conducted at his residence on Parsons Parkway in Athens on Dec. 19. According to an affidavit, authorities found 35 images and graphic videos of child pornography of children under the age of 10. Jones admitted he lived in the residence alone and has looked at child pornography for several years, the affidavit said. He has since been arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography and is being held at the Henderson County Jail on a $450,000 bond.

