Will Ferrell dresses in full ‘Elf’ gear for NHL hockey game

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2024 at 12:13 pm
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Will Ferrell is closing out the holiday season in iconic form.

The actor and comedian was spotted at the Los Angeles Kings game Sunday night, sitting rinkside decked head to toe in full Elf gear, a callback to his wildly popular role as Buddy the elf — aka Buddy Hobbs, the goofy human who grew up as one of Santa's elves — from the 2003 hit comedy movie.

Ferrell wore Buddy's iconic green and yellow cap and green fur-trimmed coat to watch the NHL game with his wife and son at Crypto.com Arena.

He sported an uncharacteristic scowl, switching between a beverage and what appeared to be an un-lit prop cigarette throughout the game.

The LA Kings got in on the fun as well, celebrating the appearance of the legendary Christmas character by posting on social platform X, "BUDDY THE ELF IS OFFICIALLY IN #HOCKEYWOOD."

The Kings went on to win the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4.

Elf premiered in November 2003. It tells the story of Buddy the elf's adventures around New York City as he tries to reconnect with his birth father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), after being raised at the North Pole by his adoptive father, Papa Elf (Bob Newhart), and working in Santa Claus' (Ed Asner) workshop.

According to The Numbers, a film industry data website, Elf raked in $227,909,435 at the worldwide box office.

News Partner
