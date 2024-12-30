Marshall police arrest shooting suspect

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2024 at 12:12 pm

MARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department (MPD) has identified the individual involved in the officer-involved shooting on Thursday, December 19, 2024, as Evelyn Luna, 22, of Marshall. Luna has been charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when officers responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Interstate 20. Upon arrival, officers learned that Luna was armed with a handgun. Additional resources, including the MPD Special Response Team (SRT), Crisis Negotiation Team, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) SRT and deputies, were called to assist. Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation through negotiations, Luna fired a handgun at officers, putting the public at risk. An MPD officer returned fire, striking her. Emergency medical personnel from the Marshall Fire Department, who were already on the scene, provided immediate aid. Luna was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. After being medically cleared, MPD Detectives arrested Luna and transported her to the Harrison County Jail.

