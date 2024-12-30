New Year’s Eve weather: What to expect

(NEW YORK) -- It'll be a rainy New Year's Eve in New York City, but dry and warm for much of the country.

Here's what you need to know:

Rain will hit the Ohio River Valley on Tuesday and then push into the Northeast in the evening.

Detroit and Cleveland will see snow and Pittsburgh can expect rain by the evening.

For those heading to watch the ball drop at Times Square in New York City, intermittent showers are expected throughout the evening. By midnight, there will likely be a drizzle and breezy winds around 20 mph.

But temperatures in Times Square will be much warmer than usual, hovering around 50 degrees.

Portland, Oregon, and Seattle will also see rain on New Year's Eve, but it'll be mostly dry for the rest of the country.

Temperatures will be above average across the east on Tuesday, with highs forecast to reach 81 degrees in Miami, 66 degrees in Atlanta, 62 in Washington, D.C., 53 in Boston and 39 in Chicago.

Los Angeles will reach the mid-60s, while the temperature will climb above 70 in Phoenix. Denver will be chilly with highs in the mid-30s.

