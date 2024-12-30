Today is Monday December 30, 2024
Keanu Reeves’ stolen Rolex and other luxury watches recovered in Chile: Police

Three luxury watches, including a Rolex worth about $9,000, that were stolen from actor Keanu ReevesLos Angeles home have been discovered in Chile, police confirmed to ABC News.

Authorities in Chile said a man was arrested in Santiago on Saturday in connection with the robbery, and that his arrest was part of a larger, local operation.

The unnamed suspect is currently in custody, police said.

One of the three watches discovered was a Rolex Submariner that had the John Wick star's name engraved on it.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in Dec. 2023 to ABC News' Los Angeles station that a group of burglars were at large after breaking into Reeves' house in Hollywood Hills.

Investigators told ABC News that the Rolex recovered in Chile was taken during that 2023 break-in.

The break-in was reported by a caller who reported observing four suspects who were also recorded by a surveillance camera entering the home through a window at the rear of the hillside residence, an LAPD spokesperson said at the time.

News Partner
