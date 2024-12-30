The Year in Entertainment 2024: Those we lostPosted/updated on: December 30, 2024 at 8:11 am
Here's a look back at those in the entertainment community we lost in 2024:
January
January 4 — Glynis Johns, Mary Poppins actress, 100
January 13 — Joyce Randolph, The Honeymooners actress, 99
January 20 — Norman Jewison, director of Moonstruck, 97
January 29 — Sandra Milo, 8½ actress, 90
January 29 — Hinton Battle, Tony winner, 67
January 30 — Chita Rivera, Tony winner, 91
February
February 1 — Mark Gustafson, co-director of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, 64
February 1 — Carl Weathers, Rocky actor, 76
February 5 — Toby Keith, country music singer, 62
February 27 — Richard Lewis, stand-up comedian, 76
March
March 15 — Joe Camp, Benji creator, 84
March 16 — David Seidler, Oscar-winning screenwriter, 86
March 21 — Ron Harper, Planet of the Apes actor, 91
March 30 — Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, 27
April
April 5 — Cole Brings Plenty, Yellowstone actor, 27
April 10 — O.J. Simpson, football star and former murder suspect, 76
April 12 — Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford Coppola, 87
April 18 — Mandisa, American Idol contestant, 47
May
May 2 — Susan Buckner, Patty Simcox in Grease, 72
May 5 — Bernard Hill, played Captain Edward Smith in Titanic, 79
May 9 — Roger Corman, film director, 98
May 16 — Dabney Coleman, 9 to 5 actor, 92
May 23 — Morgan Spurlock, Super Size Me documentarian, 53
May 25 — Richard M. Sherman, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" writer, 95
June
June 11 — Tony Mordente, West Side Story actor, 88
June 20 — Donald Sutherland, actor, 88
July
July 1 — Robert Towne, screenwriter, 89
July 11 — Shelley Duvall, The Shining actress, 75
July 12 — Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist, 96
July 13 — Shannen Doherty, Charmed actress, 53
July 13 — Richard Simmons, fitness instructor and TV personality, 76
July 18 — Bob Newhart, stand-up comedian and actor, 94
August
August 14 — Gena Rowlands, A Woman Under the Influence actress, 94
August 15 — Peter Marshall, Hollywood Squares host, 98
August 18 — Phil Donahue, talk show host, 88
August 21 — John Amos, Good Times actor, 84
September
September 9 — James Earl Jones, actor and EGOT winner, 93
September 26 — John Ashton, Beverly Hills Cop actor, 76
September 27 — Dame Maggie Smith, actress, 89
September 28 — Kris Kristofferson, singer and actor, 88
September 30 — Gavin Creel, Tony winner, 48
September 30 — Ken Page, voice of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas, 70
October
October 16 — Liam Payne, One Direction member, 31
October 25 — David Harris, Cochise in The Warriors, 75
October 29 — Teri Garr, Tootsie actress, 79
November
November 2 — Jonathan Haze, Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, 95
November 3 — Quincy Jones, legendary record producer, 91
December
December 2 — Kyle Birch, rising West End actor, 26
December 22 — Geoffrey Deuel, played Billy the Kid in Chisum, 81
