The Year in Entertainment 2024: Those we lost

Here's a look back at those in the entertainment community we lost in 2024:

January

January 4 — Glynis Johns, Mary Poppins actress, 100

January 13 — Joyce Randolph, The Honeymooners actress, 99

January 20 — Norman Jewison, director of Moonstruck, 97

January 29 — Sandra Milo, 8½ actress, 90

January 29 — Hinton Battle, Tony winner, 67

January 30 — Chita Rivera, Tony winner, 91

February

February 1 — Mark Gustafson, co-director of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, 64

February 1 — Carl Weathers, Rocky actor, 76

February 5 — Toby Keith, country music singer, 62

February 27 — Richard Lewis, stand-up comedian, 76

March

March 15 — Joe Camp, Benji creator, 84

March 16 — David Seidler, Oscar-winning screenwriter, 86

March 21 — Ron Harper, Planet of the Apes actor, 91

March 30 — Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star, 27

April

April 5 — Cole Brings Plenty, Yellowstone actor, 27

April 10 — O.J. Simpson, football star and former murder suspect, 76

April 12 — Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford Coppola, 87

April 18 — Mandisa, American Idol contestant, 47

May

May 2 — Susan Buckner, Patty Simcox in Grease, 72

May 5 — Bernard Hill, played Captain Edward Smith in Titanic, 79

May 9 — Roger Corman, film director, 98

May 16 — Dabney Coleman, 9 to 5 actor, 92

May 23 — Morgan Spurlock, Super Size Me documentarian, 53

May 25 — Richard M. Sherman, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" writer, 95

June

June 11 — Tony Mordente, West Side Story actor, 88

June 20 — Donald Sutherland, actor, 88

July

July 1 — Robert Towne, screenwriter, 89

July 11 — Shelley Duvall, The Shining actress, 75

July 12 — Dr. Ruth Westheimer, sex therapist, 96

July 13 — Shannen Doherty, Charmed actress, 53

July 13 — Richard Simmons, fitness instructor and TV personality, 76

July 18 — Bob Newhart, stand-up comedian and actor, 94

August

August 14 — Gena Rowlands, A Woman Under the Influence actress, 94

August 15 — Peter Marshall, Hollywood Squares host, 98

August 18 — Phil Donahue, talk show host, 88

August 21 — John Amos, Good Times actor, 84

September

September 9 — James Earl Jones, actor and EGOT winner, 93

September 26 — John Ashton, Beverly Hills Cop actor, 76

September 27 — Dame Maggie Smith, actress, 89

September 28 — Kris Kristofferson, singer and actor, 88

September 30 — Gavin Creel, Tony winner, 48

September 30 — Ken Page, voice of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas, 70

October

October 16 — Liam Payne, One Direction member, 31

October 25 — David Harris, Cochise in The Warriors, 75

October 29 — Teri Garr, Tootsie actress, 79

November

November 2 — Jonathan Haze, Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, 95

November 3 — Quincy Jones, legendary record producer, 91

December

December 2 — Kyle Birch, rising West End actor, 26

December 22 — Geoffrey Deuel, played Billy the Kid in Chisum, 81

