Keanu Reeves’ stolen Rolex and other luxury watches recovered in Chile: Police

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2024 at 5:47 am

Dave Benett/Getty Images for House of Suntory

(SANTIAGO, CHILE) -- Three luxury watches, including a Rolex worth about $9,000, that were stolen from actor Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home have been discovered in Chile, police confirmed to ABC News.

Authorities in Chile said a man was arrested in Santiago on Saturday in connection with the robbery, and that his arrest was part of a larger, local operation.

The unnamed suspect is currently in custody, police said.

One of the three watches discovered was a Rolex Submariner that had the "John Wick" star's name engraved on it.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in Dec. 2023 to ABC News' Los Angeles station that a group of burglars were at large after breaking into Reeves' house in Hollywood Hills.

It was unclear at the time whether any property was stolen, and it was not immediately clear whether the stolen property recovered in Chile was related to that break-in.

The break-in was reported by a caller who reported observing four suspects who were also recorded by a surveillance camera entering the home through a window at the rear of the hillside residence, an LAPD spokesperson said at the time.

