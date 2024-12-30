‘Sonic 3’ & ‘Mufasa’ battle for post-Christmas box office title

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2024 at 6:53 am

Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 narrowly edged out Mufasa: The Lion King for the #1 spot for the post-Christmas weekend box office title.

According to Box Office Mojo, the video game-inspired threequel earned $38 million over the weekend, a hair more than the $37.1 million brought in by the Disney prequel. Sonic 3 previously debuted at #1 with a $62 million week.

The horror film Nosferatu finished in third place with $21.15 million in its first week. Wicked and Moana 2 earned fourth and fifth place with $19.45 million and $18.2 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. ?Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - $38 million

2. Mufasa: The Lion King - $37.1 million

3. Nosferatu - $21.15 million

4. Wicked - $19.45 million

5. Moana 2 - $18.2 million

6. A Complete Unknown - $11.6 million

7. Babygirl - $4.39 million

8. Gladiator II - $4.15 million

9. Homestead - $3.19 million

10. The Fire Inside - $2.03 million

