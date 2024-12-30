‘Sonic 3’ & ‘Mufasa’ battle for post-Christmas box office titlePosted/updated on: December 30, 2024 at 6:53 am
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 narrowly edged out Mufasa: The Lion King for the #1 spot for the post-Christmas weekend box office title.
According to Box Office Mojo, the video game-inspired threequel earned $38 million over the weekend, a hair more than the $37.1 million brought in by the Disney prequel. Sonic 3 previously debuted at #1 with a $62 million week.
The horror film Nosferatu finished in third place with $21.15 million in its first week. Wicked and Moana 2 earned fourth and fifth place with $19.45 million and $18.2 million, respectively.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. ?Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - $38 million
2. Mufasa: The Lion King - $37.1 million
3. Nosferatu - $21.15 million
4. Wicked - $19.45 million
5. Moana 2 - $18.2 million
6. A Complete Unknown - $11.6 million
7. Babygirl - $4.39 million
8. Gladiator II - $4.15 million
9. Homestead - $3.19 million
10. The Fire Inside - $2.03 million
