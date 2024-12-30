Former Jacksonville ISD Police Chief dies

JACKSONVILLE — Our news partner KETK is reporting that former Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Marvin Acker died unexpectedly on Sunday morning. According to his obituary, Acker began his career with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office as a jailer in 1981 and continued his law enforcement career at the Jacksonville Police Department for 20 years.

Acker then went on to serve Jacksonville ISD in 2002 as a resource officer and from 2006-2016 he served as the chief of police for the school district. At the time of his death he was working with the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

“Our hearts our sadden today as we laid our law enforcement brother and friend to rest. Yet our halls are filled with conversations sharing many memories with love and laughter. You served the Lord by serving others. Well done. Your Jacksonville Police Department family will always cherish the legacy you left on our community. Kristin Acker, our house is your house, the door is always open for you. Pray for this sweet family and our communities loss of a great man.”

Jacksonville Police Department

