Smith County Animal Control seeks homes for dogs, waives fees

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2024 at 3:18 am

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Animal Control & Shelter announced on Friday they have ran out of space in their shelter and have since waved fees for adoption. According to our news partner KETK, most of the dogs have been spayed/neutered and are vaccinated. All the dogs are reportedly friendly and do great with other dogs.

“We want nothing more than for them to find a home for the New Year. The following dogs are all at risk for euthanasia unless we can create the space needed for new intakes,” Smith County Animal Control said.

The shelter is located at 322 E. Ferguson St in Tyler and their hours are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. To see a full list of dogs in the shelter, people can visit the Smith County Animal Control & Shelter’s Facebook.

