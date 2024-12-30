Today is Monday December 30, 2024
ktbb logo


Smith County Animal Control seeks homes for dogs, waives fees

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2024 at 3:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County Animal Control seeks homes for dogs, waives feesSMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Animal Control & Shelter announced on Friday they have ran out of space in their shelter and have since waved fees for adoption. According to our news partner KETK, most of the dogs have been spayed/neutered and are vaccinated. All the dogs are reportedly friendly and do great with other dogs.

“We want nothing more than for them to find a home for the New Year. The following dogs are all at risk for euthanasia unless we can create the space needed for new intakes,” Smith County Animal Control said.

The shelter is located at 322 E. Ferguson St in Tyler and their hours are from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. To see a full list of dogs in the shelter, people can visit the Smith County Animal Control & Shelter’s Facebook.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC