Mayfield throws 5 TD passes and Bucs keep playoff with 48-14 rout of Panthers

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2024 at 8:55 pm

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played like a team determined to do whatever’s necessary to make the playoffs.

Baker Mayfield and the offense purred, the defense tightened after yielding a touchdown just before halftime, and special teams stood out, too, in a 48-14 rout of the Carolina Panthers that kept the team’s division and postseason hopes alive Sunday.

Now, the Bucs (9-7) will see if they get some outside assistance in their bid to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

“We’re just trying to get to the playoffs,” coach Todd Bowles said, shrugging off a question about how Sunday’s win ensured a winning record in the regular season.

“If we can win next week and get a little help,” Bowles added, “that will mean a lot to me.”

Tampa Bay’s fifth win in the past six weeks nudged the first-place Bucs a half-game ahead of Atlanta for the best record in the NFC South, with the Falcons set to play on the road later Sunday night at Washington.

Atlanta holds the tiebreaker in the division race and can end Tampa Bay’s three-year reign as NFC South champions by beating the Commanders and winning again next week at home against the last-place Panthers (4-12).

Mayfield threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns without an interception for the Bucs, the only team in the NFC that’s made the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

“He really played a heck of a ball game intelligently,” Bowles said. “We didn’t turn it over offensively. We were very good on third down. He controlled the ball, spread it around, got everybody touches.”

Mayfield threw TD passes of 2 and 1 yards to Mike Evans, and Tampa Bay produced points on five straight first-half possessions to build a 27-7 lead. Jalen McMillan scored on receptions of 10 and 16 yards, linebacker J.J. Russell returned a blocked punt for a third-quarter TD and rookie Bucky Irving had another big game against Carolina with 120 yards rushing on 20 carries and four receptions for 77 yards.

“Any time you give him that many opportunities, good things are going to happen,” Mayfield said of Irving.

Irving went over 1,000 yards for the season (1,033) despite primarily being used as a backup to Rachaad White. The fourth-round draft pick ran for 152 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries against the NFL’s 32nd-ranked run defense in Tampa Bay’s 26-23 overtime win at Carolina on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, Mayfield improved to 4-0 against Carolina since his former team released him two years ago. He completed 27 of 32 passes without an interception.

The Panthers played without leading rusher Chuba Hubbard, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Without him, the offense was almost totally dependent on quarterback Bryce Young, who tossed a pair of TD passes to Adam Thielen but was only 15 of 28 passing for 203 yards.

The Bucs sacked Young five times and limited Carolina to 39 yards rushing. Thielen scored on receptions of 17 and 40 yards in the first half and finished with five catches for 110 yards.

“We got outplayed. … They were on fire today. They made it hard for us,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said.

“We have one more opportunity to finish,” Canales added, “so we have to regroup and have the discipline to go right back to work and finish on our terms.”

Closing in

Evans had eight catches for 97 yards. He needs at least 85 yards receiving in next weekend’s regular-season finale to tie Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s NFL record of 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving.

Injuries

The Buccaneers played without S Antoine Winfield Jr (knee), TE Cade Otton (knee) and WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring/foot), who were inactive. … Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean left in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.

Up next

Panthers: Close the season at Atlanta.

Buccaneers: Host the New Orleans Saints.

