Breaking News: Former President Jimmy Carter, celebrated champion of human rights, dies at 100

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2024 at 3:42 pm

Breaking News: Former President Jimmy Carter, celebrated champion of human rights, dies at 100 – Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. president known as a champion of international human rights both during and after his White House tenure and who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his lifetime of dedication to that cause, has died at 100. Full story…

Go Back