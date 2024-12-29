Sen. Cardin says Trump’s tough talk on Panama Canal could push allies to China, Russia

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2024 at 1:43 pm

ABC News

The outgoing chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on ABC's "This Week" that President-elect Donald Trump's threats to seize the Panama Canal could drive allies of the United States toward Russia and China.

In an interview Sunday with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said Trump's recent statements about taking over the Panama Canal, buying Greenland and making Canada the 51st U.S. state, are affecting "America's credibility globally."

"Our allies don't know whether we are reliable partners or not," said Cardin, who is retiring from the Senate at the end of this term.

Cardin's comments came after Trump recently criticized as "ridiculous" and "highly unfair" the fees Panama charges American shipping companies to use the vital link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. He said the shipping fees were a "complete ripoff of our country" and vowed to put an end to them once he takes office, or he will demand that Panama cede control of the canal to the United States.

"If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America, in full, quickly and without question," Trump said during his Dec. 22 speech to supporters at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Arizona. "The United States has a big invested interest in the secure, efficient and reliable operation of the Panama Canal."

Panama President José Raúl Mulino, who was elected in May, called Trump's statements an affront to his country's sovereignty and said the fees for ships crossing the canal are set by experts who take into account operational costs, and supply and demand factors.

"The tariffs are not set on a whim," Mulino said.

Cardin noted on "This Week" that the obligations of the U.S. and Panama were established by the Panama Canal and Neutrality Treaty of 1977 and ratified by Congress.

"I don't know what the president-elect is saying in regards to how sincere he is, but I can tell you, it does raise questions globally as to whether we're a reliable partner," Cardin said. "And it really feeds into Russia and China appeal to other countries as to whether they need to make alliances with -- with Russia and China, whether America will be there for them globally."

Pressed by Karl on other statements Trump has recently made, including buying Greenland from the Danish government and making Canada the 51st U.S. state -- even mocking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor" -- Cardin said such talk is not helpful.

"Globally, we saw the same type of statements made during his previous administration, when he threatened to pull out of NATO," Cardin said of Trump. "These are treaty obligations which our allies rely upon, and it raises serious concerns about whether America will be there for them."

Asked by Karl about Ukraine's future during a second Trump administration, Cardin said that while there continues to be bipartisan support in Congress, he described Trump's comments on Ukraine as "very disturbing."

Trump recently suggested that he may reverse President Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukrainian forces to use American long-range weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory, calling the decision "stupid."

Cardin said Ukraine is the "front line of defense for democracy."

"We know that Russia will not stop with Ukraine. We know many other countries feel at risk if Ukraine is not able to defend its sovereignty... I know some of the president-elect's comments are very disturbing. I've talked to the Ukrainians. I've talked to the Europeans several times, I think they question whether America's resolve will be there," he said. "I can tell you we have bipartisan support in the United States Congress to stand with Ukraine because we recognize the importance to our national security."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back