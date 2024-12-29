Study ranks Tyler as top Texas city for raising a family

Posted/updated on: December 29, 2024 at 5:37 am

TYLER — In a study from the Hibbs Institute Family Index at UT Tyler, Tyler and Wichita Falls are ranked as the top two metropolitan areas in Texas for raising a family. According to our news partner KETK, factors impacting the study are access to health care, education, recreation, social environment and job stability.

The top 25 cities in Texas are as follows:

1. Tyler

2. Wichita Falls

3. Abilene

4. Amarillo

5. Midland

6. Sherman-Denison

7. San Angelo

8. Texarkana

9. Lubbock

10. Victoria

11. Waco

12. Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos

13. Longview

14. San Antonio- New Braunfels

15. Killeen-Temple

16. College Station-Bryan

17. Beaumont-Port Arthur

18. Odessa

19. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

20. Corpus Christi

21. Houston-Pasadena-The Woodland

22. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission

23. Brownsville-Harlingen

24. Laredo

25. El Paso



Overall, Tyler earned the top spot as it did well in several factors including the highest number of primary care physicians and registered nurses per 100,000 residents. The Hibbs Institute also found that Tyler benefits from a strong economic performance due to its unemployment rate and per capita income. Wichita Falls ranked second for its housing costs, low unemployment and cost of living, health care access.

Larger metro areas such as the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos or Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington areas didn’t do as well, due to expensive housing, income disparity and challenges with healthcare access and social issues. In East Texas, Texarkana and Longview, ranked 8th and 13th place, respectively.

For more information on ranking and a full list of source material, people can visit the Hibbs Institute website.

Go Back