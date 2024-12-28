Today is Saturday December 28, 2024
Gilmer PD searching for suspect in a pair of restaurant break-ins

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2024 at 6:44 pm
Gilmer PD searching for suspect in a pair of restaurant break-insGILMER — The Gilmer Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man involved in break-ins at fast food restaurants. According to our news partner KETK, investigators want a man on two counts of mischief. In a release, police said, “he broke the doors of Whataburger and the drive through window of Jack in the Box.”

In the picture shown, you’ll the suspect on the right, he vehicle, with the license plate showing on the left.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Gilmer Police Department at 903-843-5545.



