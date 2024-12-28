Police have video evidence in Kilgore liquor store burglary

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2024 at 12:37 pm

KILGORE — Kilgore Police have released footage of a burglary at Kilgore’s H&L Liquor Mart that occurred on Friday afternoon Dec. 20 about 1:30 p.m. Investigators need your help in identifying suspects. Our news partner KETK, has posted the video, you can see it here.

A release from KDP stated, “The suspects fled the scene on foot to the back of Kilgore Bowling Center where a dark colored passenger car was waiting in the area. Kilgore PD said. “There appeared to be possibly two other subjects in the waiting get away car. The vehicle left the scene south on US 259 BUS.”

Police ask if you have information on the identities of the persons involved, contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or email him at justin.murphy@cityofkilgore.com.

Go Back