Today is Saturday December 28, 2024
Weather Alert: Tornado Watch for portions of northeast Texas until 3 and 5p.m.

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2024 at 1:19 pm
Weather Alert: Tornado Watch for portions of northeast Texas until 3 and 5p.m. – A Torando Watch for Cherokee , Harrison , Rusk, Gregg, , Sabine, Nacogdoches , Shelby, Angelina, San Augustine, and Panola County. Until 3p.m. For the complete weather watch statement from NOAA, go here. Anderson County has a tornado watch in effect until 5.pm. You can the statement from NOAA by clicking this. For the KTBB hour-by-hour weather forecast, click here.



