Severe weather, including risk of tornadoes, to impact South this weekend

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2024 at 10:31 am

via ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A moderate risk for severe weather is in place from eastern Texas through Louisiana and Mississippi and into Alabama on Saturday.

The risk for severe weather begins in Texas on Saturday morning and then charges east through the evening and into overnight.

The greatest risk will be for several strong and large long-tracked tornadoes, potentially EF3 or greater, according to the Storm Predication Center.

Other risk factors will be from large hail, damaging wind and flash flooding.

As for the rain, 2 inches to 4 inches of rain is expected in the South on Saturday from Texas to Alabama and Tennessee, with localized areas of 5 or more inches possible, leading to that flash flood risk.

This same storm complex will reach the Southeast on Sunday, leading to a severe threat there as well, although it is expected to be far less extreme than Saturday will be.

Strong to severe storms will be rolling through Georgia through the morning hours, as well as the Carolinas – where major hubs like Charlotte and Atlanta may see morning delays due to the storm.

The main threats will be from damaging wind and possible tornadoes on Sunday, though again, the threat is lower than on Saturday.

Virginia may also see strong to severe storms late morning and early afternoon.

This rain will reach Philadelphia to New York City early Monday morning but likely be gone by sunrise Monday. Boston, however, will have a rainy Monday morning.

