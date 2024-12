Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of northeast Texas until 12noon

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2024 at 7:37 am

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of northeast Texas until 12noon – Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Henderson, Lamar, Marion, Rains, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt AND Wood Counties until 12 noon. For the complete weather watch statement from NOAA, go here. For the KTBB hour-by-hour weather forecast, click here.

