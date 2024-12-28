Scottie Scheffler injures right hand on a broken glass, withdraws from PGA Tour opener in Hawaii

Posted/updated on: December 28, 2024 at 6:14 am

HAWAII (AP) — Scottie Scheffler injured his right hand on a broken glass preparing Christmas dinner, forcing the top-ranked player to withdraw from the PGA Tour’s season-opening event in Hawaii.

“Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith, said Friday in a statement. “Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks.”

Scheffler withdrew from The Sentry, the winners-only tournament Jan. 2-5 at Kapalua Resort. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express on Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California.

Last season, Scheffler won the Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour player of the year in a landslide, joining Tiger Woods as the only players to win the award three straight times.

His seven PGA Tour wins included a second Masters title, and he became the first repeat winner of The Players Championship. He won an Olympic gold medal when he shot 62 on the final day, and also took the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup.

